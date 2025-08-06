Another round of heavy rains is expected to drench the nation this week, with downpours of around 70 millimeters per hour expected in some parts of the country, the weather agency said Wednesday.

Around 30 to 100 mm of rain was expected in the greater Seoul area and parts of Gangwon Province and 30 to 80 mm in the provinces of Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Some parts of the broader capital area and Gangwon Province were forecast to receive over 150 mm of rain, while parts of the southern provinces of Jeolla were expected to see over 120 mm of downpours.

The KMA cautioned against using roads near streams as they could suddenly swell from the downpours.

With rain expected to soak the nation, the daily high Wednesday is expected to reach 28 to 34 C. (Yonhap)