Extreme heat followed by torrential rains reflect volatility in Korea’s climate

July 2025 was the second-hottest July on record, with an average nationwide temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday.

Since modern records began in 1973, Korea's hottest July was in 1994, when average temperatures reached 27.7 C.

Average temperatures in July this year were 2.5 C higher compared to average temperatures recorded between 1991 and 2020, and 0.9 C higher compared to last year, according to the weather agency's monthly climate report.

The average high temperature was 32 C, marked as the second highest on record, while the average low temperature was 23 C, the third highest on record.

Heat wave advisories were issued for an average of 14.5 days in July. These are issued when daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 33 C for two or more consecutive days. Compared to the 1991-2020 average, heat wave advisories were issued for 10.4 more days this year.

In cities such as Daejeon, Seoul and Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, heat wave advisories were issued for more than half of the month. On July 26, a heat wave warning was issued in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, for the first time since relevant weather records were first kept in 1971.

The number of tropical nights in July, which is when overnight lows stay above 25 C, averaged 6.7 days, ranking as the fourth highest record.

KMA records also showed that sea surface temperatures in waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula rose. In July, sea surface temperatures reached an average of 24.6 C, which is both the highest reached in the past decade and higher than the 10-year average.

According to the KMA, temperatures were especially high in early and late July.

As the North Pacific high-pressure system expanded above the Korean Peninsula earlier than usual, high temperatures that started near the end of June continued into the beginning of July. The national average temperature for the first half of July reached 28.2 C, the highest for the period on record.

As the North Pacific high-pressure system expanded further with the Tibetan high-pressure system, extreme hot conditions continued across the country at the end of July. The national average temperature during this time reached 28.4 C, ranked as the second highest for the period on record.

Between these heat waves, Korea was also hit with a weeklong period of heavy rain in mid-July that caused great infrastructural damage and resulted in the loss of lives.

Though the total amount of rainfall nationwide was 249 millimeters in July, 239.4 mm of the total fell in mid-July from July 13 to July 20.

According to the KMA, the deluge was triggered by a series of meteorological events.

As a trough carrying cold air from the northwest clashed with a stationary North Pacific high-pressure system situated over Korea, the trough was trapped over the Korean Peninsula. Additionally, a low-pressure system that evolved from a tropical depression off Jeju Island moved toward the high-pressure system, bringing 150 mm to 700 mm of rainfall nationwide.

Meanwhile, due to record-breaking summer temperatures, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday that the number of emergency dispatches made for heat-related illnesses increased by 23-fold compared to last year’s numbers.

The fire agency has been operating under an enhanced heat emergency response system since May 15, as authorities expect a sharp rise in emergency incidents caused by relentless heat. The heat wave response period will run until Sept. 30.

As of July 31, a total of 2,467 emergency dispatches were made due to heat-related illnesses. Out of the 2,467, 2,013 were dispatched to hospitals and 460 were given emergency treatment.

According to the fire agency, the number of heat-related illnesses could surge in August. In 2024, fire authorities responded to a total of 3,381 heat-related illness cases nationwide, with 54 percent of the total numbers recorded in August alone.