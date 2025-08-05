LG Display said Tuesday that it is accelerating its artificial intelligence transformation across all business operations, aiming to boost overall productivity by 30 percent within the next three years.

During an online seminar, the display maker announced it has begun applying its proprietary AI technologies to product development, manufacturing and office work under its initiative for AI transformation, which it refers to as AX. The goal is to enhance key performance areas such as development speed, production yield and cost efficiency.

"By expanding AX across the entire organization, we are seeing progress in structural reform, cost innovation and improved profitability," LG Display CEO Jeong Chul-dong said. "We will continue to drive AX innovation companywide to strengthen our fundamental competitiveness and deliver differentiated value to our customers."

LG Display introduced its AI-based production system last year, which the company says has already improved profitability by over 200 billion won ($144 million). The system is designed specifically for organic light-emitting diode manufacturing and has helped significantly reduce defect analysis and quality improvement time, the company said.

The company has also developed an in-house AI assistant platform named HI-D, which supports office employees with real-time translation, drafting documents, internal data searches and meeting transcription. The platform has improved daily productivity by 10 percent, the company said.

Built on LG AI Research's latest large language model, Exaone 4.0, the assistant has helped the company save over 10 billion won annually by eliminating the need for external subscription-based solutions, according to LG Display.

In panel development, LG Display has developed AI-powered algorithms that dramatically speed up the design of irregular panels with curved edges or slim bezels. What once took up to a month ― due to manual compensation pattern design and frequent revisions ― can now be completed in just eight hours, the company said.

The display-maker has also applied AI to optical design, optimizing color consistency across wide viewing angles for OLED panels. The process previously required more than five days of simulations, but is now handled end-to-end by AI in under a day, the company added.

"We are facing fierce competition from China, but we are determined to reclaim our position as the global No. 1," said Lee Young-joon, senior research engineer at LG Display.

"We believe AI is the most critical tool that will get us there. We are fully committed to AI and we aim to prove its impact not just in words, but through real, tangible results."