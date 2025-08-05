Having a formal plan on how security will be managed at the airport will reduce chaos, according to security service expert

Bodyguards clad in black security vests are a familiar sight at airports in South Korea, often accompanying celebrities through large crowds of fans who sometimes get too close or behave in an unruly manner.

But the actions of some security guards and managers have sparked debate over the use of excessive force.

Last week, a video of K-pop boy group Zerobaseone's manager pushing fans at an airport and appearing to raise his fist circulated on X.

In the video, the band's manager is heard shouting "Move out of the way," which is then followed by a loud thud, suggesting that someone may have been pushed or the camera was struck.

While some view the security measures for celebrities as excessive, airport security escorts for idols are necessary due to safety concerns, according to industry insiders.

"There is no strict rule requiring idols to have security at airports, but it is typically arranged for safety reasons. Also, in some countries, the crowd cannot be controlled, which makes bodyguards even more necessary," an official at an entertainment company, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Korea Herald.

"While much of the footage shows the bodyguard's aggression, bodyguards typically try to handle the situation calmly and gently, but fans sometimes get pushed or fall in the process. Although the bodyguards' actions in these moments cannot be fully excused, they respond this way because the situation is urgent and demands quick decisions to protect the idol, as well as maintain order," the official explained.

Recently, V of BTS also asked fans to be "mindful of public space" during a Weverse livestream, noting that airports are "not private venues, but shared spaces for everyone."

"I hope people can maintain order instead of causing chaos," the singer said, as he referenced the "Purple Line," a safety campaign launched by BTS' fandom, Army, at airports in 2018. At the time, some 20 fans gathered at Los Angeles International Airport holding purple ribbons — the group's official color — and formed orderly lines to help ensure the bandmates' safe arrival and departure.

Amid growing calls to address the chaos caused by celebrity arrivals and departures, an official at Incheon Airport described the authorities' difficulties.

"While restricting fans from crowding arrival and departure zones would be ideal, such measures are hard to implement effectively in real-world airport settings and require coordination with multiple departments within the airport," the official told The Korea Herald.

As excessive celebrity security continues to become a widespread issue, Kim Tae-hwa, a professor at Yongin University's Department of Security Service, suggested implementing a "safety management plan."

"The safety plan would allow entertainment companies to submit detailed protocols outlining how security will be managed at the airport, including the specific routes the celebrities will take. This kind of structured planning could help prevent the poorly managed situations we are seeing today," Kim said in a phone interview.

"Having a formal safety plan would help inform the public, especially fans, about what is allowed and what is not. For example, it could include clear rules that ban fans from coming within three meters of the celebrity. When these guidelines are in place, fans are more likely to follow the rules and less likely to get too close, reducing chaos," Kim said.