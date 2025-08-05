A large-scale immersive exhibition titled "Heritage: The Future Fantasy” will take place at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul from Aug. 23 to Sept. 17. Jointly organized by the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency, the event marks the first-ever large-scale digital showcase of the country’s national heritage.

The cutting-edge exhibition aims to bring Korea’s historical assets to life in an innovative format, allowing visitors to explore how these treasures can be preserved and reimagined in the future.

The event will feature a variety of installations and multimedia works. Notably, the exhibition opens with an installation by artist Kim Jun-su that offers a reimagined interpretation of Korean pagodas.

Additionally, visitors will be able to experience 3D visuals of the Joseon era's royal protocols through a large-scale projection. For a deeper look into the country’s intangible cultural heritage, the exhibition will also showcase videos of skilled artisans at work, presenting the intricate craftsmanship behind traditional Korean crafts. Eleven actual objects featured in these works will be displayed.

The exhibition is directed by design expert Kang Shin-jae, whose extensive experience includes overseeing the 2023 Jinju Traditional Craft Biennale and the Korea Pavilion at Milan Design Week 2022. Curator Lee Dong-hoon, known for his work on the Hanji House's exhibition “From Origin to Wish” earlier this year, has played a key role in shaping the exhibition's vision.

Admission is free, but reservations, which open Wednesday, are recommended via the exhibition’s official website, www.kh.or.kr.

Meanwhile, the Korea Heritage Agency's media art project, “The Heritage Garden -- Threads of Connection,” won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in the brand and communication design category.

Created in collaboration with media art company d'strict, the project vividly captures the unique beauty and significance of Korea's national heritage. Using 3D visuals, it brings to life key cultural assets, such as the main palace Gyeongbokgung, traditional patterns and national treasures.

The project, which drew around 470,000 visitors during its run in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and Jeju Island, as well as Las Vegas, will be part of the upcoming “Heritage: The Future Fantasy” exhibition.