When “KPop Demon Hunters” dropped on Netflix in June, the title alone made many viewers cringe. But the animated film turned out to be a welcome, pleasant surprise. The animation was slick, the characters were fresh and adorable and the cultural references hit all the right notes.

Fans around the world took notice. Naturally, merchandise soon followed.

Netflix rolled out the usual lineup, including hoodies, graphic tees and bucket hats. As of Monday, there are 126 different items under its “KPop Demon Hunters” category.

Some fans love the official merch. Others felt the designs played it a little too safe. A few have even pointed out it looked rushed, speculating that the streaming giant had not expected the show’s success and did not have time to prepare in advance.

Then merch from the National Museum of Korea started grabbing attention.

Many of the museum's products draw on the same traditional art forms that inspired the animated film, especially standout characters like the tiger Derpy and magpie Susie, or the stage backdrop based on "Irworobongdo," a traditional folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five mountain peaks.

Below are some of the best pieces to consider.

Pin that went viral

One of the most talked-about pieces is a metal badge featuring a white tiger with a magpie perched on its head, inspired by “jakhodo,” a traditional folk art style known for depictions of tigers and magpies.

The design resonates with fans of Derpy and Susie.

Demand has been so high that the badge is now on backorder, with a limit of three per customer and an estimated shipping date pushed to November.

Derpy-esque AirPods case

Another standout is an AirPods case decorated with a face reminiscent of Derpy, illustrated in minhwa, a Korean folk painting style.

Combining functionality with charm, the case has become a bestseller. It’s compact, cute, practical and easy to spot in any bag thanks to the attached red tassel, which is a rendition of the small decorative tassels found in traditional artwork of tigers.

Summer-specific items

In "KPop Demon Hunters," girl group Huntrix performs on a stage designed to resemble "Irworobongdo," presenting a digital version of the traditional Korean folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five mountain peaks, based on a 19th-century painting.

This sophisticated artwork has been reimagined as folding fans and sun umbrellas ― perfect essentials for this scorching summer.

If you were thinking of getting them this summer anyway, why not get one with a cool design?

Got a gat brooch?

Adding a touch of tradition to any outfit, or even a bag, this glittering brooch is shaped like a gat, the iconic horsehair hat once worn by noblemen in the Joseon era (1392-1910).

It also pays homage to the Netflix movie’s fictional boy band, Saja Boys, who wear stylized versions of the hat onstage.

The museum’s take stays true to the original, down to the gatkeun, the decorative hat string that once signified social status through its materials and craftsmanship. While faithful to tradition, the brooch also adds a playful, sparkly twist.

Cup with clever twist

Rounding out the lineup is a ceramic cup and coaster set inspired by the gat.

When flipped upside down on its coaster, the cup resembles a miniature version of the hat. It’s a witty, giftable piece that blends form and function ― both stylish and practical.