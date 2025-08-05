New single 'Damdadi,' featuring I-dle's Soyeon, to drop Sunday

Producer and DJ R.Tee, known for crafting megahit songs for Blackpink and Big Bang, has now launched RTST Label.

"I have officially launched RTST Label, an independent music label built on pure love for music. It is a small step, but a meaningful one. Much love to everyone who has shown support," the producer wrote via Instagram on July 28.

A well-known DJ, R.Tee said he aims to build a label that also leads global DJing projects.

"In addition to music, I have plans to support and nurture talented artists in other fields. Please look forward to the new challenges we will undertake with RTST Label," he said.

A new single titled "Damdadi," featuring vocals by Soyeon of I-dle and produced by R.Tee, will be released under RTST Label on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is known for producing music for K-pop A-listers, including "Fxxk It" by Big Bang, as well as Blackpink's "Playing with Fire" and "Lovesick Girls."

He is also famous for his appearance on Season 11 of Mnet rap competition "Show Me the Money" in 2022, producing "My Way" and "Ugly Duckling."