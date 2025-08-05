Stray Kids released teaser photographs for its upcoming album on Tuesday, featuring Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

The trio, known as the songwriters within the band, each posed for the camera, holding up a boombox or resting an arm over a trophy.

The eight-member group drops their fourth album “Karma” on Aug. 22. All 11 tracks on the album are written and produced by the three, including lead single “Ceremony.” The new release rolls out approximately eight months after the group's special album, “Hop,” and over two years after their third album, “5-Star.” Stray Kids' six preceding albums, including the special album and the third LP, all topped the Billboard 200.

The group wrapped up “Dominate” in Rome last week. The world tour — which traveled to 34 cities across the globe for 54 shows, and performed in front of 2.2 million fans total — is expected to set a new record for a K-pop musician.