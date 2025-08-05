A special counsel team has said it has no plans to make a second attempt at detaining jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol until after Wednesday.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which is investigating various corruption allegations involving Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, said the decision follows Yoon's appointment of a lawyer.

"We plan to discuss the schedule and method of questioning with the lawyer, and therefore have no plans to execute the detention warrant today or tomorrow," the team said in a notice to the press Tuesday.

The former president has reportedly appointed Bae Bo-yoon, a former Constitutional Court spokesperson, as his legal representative.

Min's team has sought to bring in Yoon for questioning over allegations he and his wife meddled in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

Yoon, who is in custody over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December, snubbed two summonses last week and refused to comply with the team's execution of a detention warrant on Friday.

The warrant is set to expire Thursday, but the team has indicated it will apply for a new warrant if necessary.

Yoon's wife has been summoned to appear for questioning Wednesday. (Yonhap)