Sunmi will be returning Aug. 26 with a summer song, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

It will be her first endeavor in over a year since dropping the digital single “Balloon in Love,” the final piece of her summer single trilogy after “Pporappippam” from 2020 and “Heart Burn” from 2022.

The singer and songwriter, formerly of Wonder Girls, launched her solo career in 2013 with the single “24 Hours.” She has since released a number of hit songs, such as “Gashina” and “Siren,” carving out a spot for herself as a solo performer.

Meanwhile, some Wonder Girls members shared pictures of their get-together last month, raising hopes for a reunion among fans.