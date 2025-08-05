G-Dragon has announced that he will expand his media exhibition to two more cities -- Hong Kong and Osaka, Japan -- via agency Galaxy Corp. on Tuesday.

Inspired by his third solo studio album “Ubermensch,” the digital media art show has already been held in Seoul and Tokyo and is now on display in Taipei, Taiwan. The exhibition will take over a megasized shopping complex in Hong Kong from Aug. 15 to Sept. 7 and a gallery in Osaka from Aug. 30 to Sept. 15.

Meanwhile, the artist will resume his solo international tour named after the LP in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 22. He is set to visit Las Vegas and Los Angeles as well before flying over to Paris next month.