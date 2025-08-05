South Korea's science ministry hosted a forum with the World Bank on Tuesday to discuss ways to build a more inclusive global community based on digital and artificial intelligence technologies.

The forum, held in Incheon, west of Seoul, aimed to promote global cooperation for an innovative future and to explore areas of collaboration between the World Bank and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

"We hope various stakeholders with different interests in the global community will closely coordinate to build the future of the digital and AI sectors together," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said during the event.

Kim Sang-bu, vice president of the World Bank for digital strategy, expressed hope for closer cooperation between the World Bank and APEC to utilize AI as a growth engine for a more inclusive society.

On the previous day, the ministry hosted a separate ministerial meeting among APEC member economies to discuss cooperation in the AI industry.

The series of events comes ahead of the APEC summit scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju, about 275 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The summit is expected to draw around 20,000 participants from around the world, including approximately 3,500 government delegates from the 21 APEC member economies. (Yonhap)