Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Monday the government plans to resume using the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund for humanitarian projects in North Korea once bilateral contact is restored.

"It is shocking that none of the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund was executed last year," Chung said during a meeting with the NGO Council for Inter-Korean Cooperation.

The fund, established in 1991, supports economic cooperation as well as social and cultural exchanges between the two Koreas.

Its budget peaked at 439.7 billion won ($317.4 million) in 2007 but has since sharply declined amid North Korea's continued nuclear and missile provocations. The most recent use of the fund was in 2023, when 900 million won was allocated to a child nutrition program.

Chung recently approved revisions to ministry guidelines governing declarations of contact with North Koreans. Under the new rules, South Korean nationals may freely engage with North Koreans, as long as they report the contact in advance.

"Just report it and meet them freely," Chung said, encouraging civic groups to play a more active role in improving frosty inter-Korean relations.

In response, Choi Chang-nam, vice chairman of the NGO Council, said the eased restrictions were a relief for activists.

According to the ministry, there were no government or civilian-led humanitarian aid projects carried out for North Korea in 2024. (Yonhap)