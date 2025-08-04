Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held telephone talks with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said, marking their first phone conversation since Cho took office.

During the call, Cho stressed that the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in June has helped further deepen the two countries' ties, according to the ministry.

Cho also expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by Australia during last week's visit by a special delegation from Seoul. He called for continued high-level exchanges and enhanced multidimensional cooperation between the two nations.

The special envoys, led by former National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, delivered Lee's message in their meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Wong.

In response, Wong reaffirmed that South Korea is one of Australia's key partners and expressed hope to meet with Cho in person at the earliest opportunity to maintain close communication and strengthen strategic collaboration, it added. (Yonhap)