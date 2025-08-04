The head of the state defense media agency was dismissed Monday over power abuse allegations, the defense ministry said, following accusations he unfairly exerted influence on the agency's coverage.

The decision came after the ministry conducted a weeklong audit into the agency chief, Chae Il, in July after receiving public complaints over his alleged power abuse and verbal misconduct, according to the ministry.

Chae has faced criticism over political neutrality in the process of editing news involving President Lee Jae Myung and Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

A former broadcast journalist, Chae served as an aide to former President Yoon Suk Yeol during his presidential election campaign and was appointed to lead the defense media agency in May 2023. (Yonhap)