Creators of Netflix's 'Better Late Than Single' discuss casting romance rookies, moments that went viral online

Jae-yoon dived head-first into a pile of grass to avoid approaching women; Jung-mok confessed he's already thinking about marriage just days into the experience. These raw, awkward and often hilarious portrayals of first love quickly helped "Better Late Than Single" to become a breakout hit.

Following 12 participants, most of them in their late 20s, who had never been in a romantic relationship, the Netflix Korea show has gained global popularity since its July premiere. Just one week after its release, the series broke into Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English TV series at No. 10. In Korea, it climbed to No. 2 on the weekly domestic chart and entered the Top 10 in multiple Asian locations, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Producers attributed the show’s broad appeal to its honest depiction of first love.

“We were all first-time daters once,” the show's producer Kim No-eun said in an interview in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. “Because it’s something everyone has experienced, it naturally creates empathy and deep emotional immersion. I think the cast’s feelings came through clearly.”

The production team said they were surprised to receive over 4,000 applications from people who had never dated. Most applicants were in their mid- to late-20s and had attended university during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the show’s unique premise, the vetting process for the applicants was rigorous. Before filming, the team said they verified each applicant’s dating history through family, friends and acquaintances and required participants to sign a pledge grounded in mutual trust.

"Of course, the participants went through a verification process, but even when we met them for interviews, just based on their appearance, we thought they probably weren’t true never-daters. However, after talking with them for about 10 to 20 minutes, we became convinced that they were for real," laughed producer Won Seung-jae.

One participant who made a lasting impression during the casting process was Jae-yoon, who ultimately joined the final lineup.

During the interview, producer Jo Wook-hyoung recalled Jae-yoon’s reflection.

"To be in a relationship, he said, he has to become a man. But to become a man, he said, he first needed to become a person. Jae-yoon added that he didn’t yet feel like a fully realized person and hoped to grow into one through his experience on the show," said Jo.

"The moment I heard that, I knew I wanted to work with him."

Reflecting on the cast's decision to take part in the show, producer Jo Wook-hyung noted, “It takes tremendous courage to reveal one’s awkward side in situations where people usually want to show only their best selves.”

“We hope viewers will warmly support the cast members who found the courage to do so.”

The emotional investment paid off, resulting in two final couples. Beyond the show, news that another participant was dating an older woman brought delight to the production team.

On the prospects for a second season, the team expressed optimism: “If given the opportunity, we would gratefully make it.” At the same time, they urged fans to be considerate, warning that overwhelming attention could be harmful to the participants.

“We fully understand that the reason we are loved is because we focused on authenticity. If we do another season, I think that will remain our top priority," said Won.