Seoul is working to improve access to Hangang Bus and its docks by operating and establishing free shuttles and more public bike rental stations ahead of its official launch in September, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday.

A pilot program for the city’s new eco-friendly waterborne public transportation system began in July and has since identified several areas that need to be upgraded or improved. In particular, limited accessibility to the docks was found to be a major shortcoming.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government created new bus lines and adjusted some existing bus routes to connect them to areas near the water bus docks in Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Oksu, Apgujeong, Ttukseom and Jamsil on Aug. 1.

However, access to the Hangang Bus is expected to become more convenient with the free shuttles and additional rental stations for Seoul’s official bike rental service Ddareungi, according to the city government.

Though the exact date for the shuttle's official launch has not yet been decided, morning and evening test runs will be made at the Magok and Jamsil docks. The shuttles will carry Hangang Bus passengers to nearby subway stations from Aug. 12.

According to the city government, shuttles will be operated at the Magok, Apgujeong and Jamsil docks, taking Hangang Bus passengers to the nearby subway stations: Yangcheong Hyanggyo Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 9, Apgujeong Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 3 and Jamsilsaenae Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 2, respectively.

Shuttles that depart from Magok Dock will also make stops at Balsan Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 5. while routes for the Jamsil shuttles will include Sports Complex Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 2.

The shuttles will be available on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Magok shuttle will run 12 times a day at 15-minute intervals, and the Jamsil shuttle will run 36 times a day with the same departure interval. The Apgujeong shuttles will run eight times a day, 30 minutes apart.

Additionally, the city government will install new Ddareungi rental stations within a three-minute walking distance of the Hangang Bus docks.