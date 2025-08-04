Woori Bank CEO Jung Jin-wan (center) poses with company officials during a ceremony marking the renewal of the bank’s global dealing room at its headquarters in central Seoul on Monday. The revamped facility now includes a new electronic display and ticker board for real-time monitoring of global markets. The renovation comes as Woori Bank steps up its foreign exchange operations. Last year, it launched the digital trading platform “Woori Won FX” and established a dedicated foreign exchange desk at its London branch. (Woori Bank)