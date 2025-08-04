K-pop trailblazer's 11th LP delivers sincerity, reflection and gratitude to her fans

Reflecting on her decadeslong musical journey, K-pop trailblazer BoA is marking her 25th debut anniversary with the release of her 11th LP "Crazier" on Monday.

From upbeat dance tracks to touching ballads, the 11-track multigenre album brims with the singer-songwriter's musical evolution, which will resonate with her fandom, "Jumping BoA."

The album also includes songs written and composed by the artist, including the title track and B-sides "Takes Two" and "How Could."

The final song of the album, "Clockwise," is a heartfelt tribute to her fans for their long-standing connection and support over the past 25 years.

"I don't feel much different just because this year is my 25th anniversary, but I sometimes realize how much time has passed," the singer said in a press release.

"The new album is my first full-length album in five years since 'Better.' I wanted to show sides of myself and my musical taste that I haven't had the chance to share with my fans who have supported me and stayed with me through thick and thin," she said.

BoA debuted Aug. 25, 2000, at the age of 14, with the album "ID; Peace B." She later expanded into the Japanese market and became a pioneering K-pop artist across Asia.