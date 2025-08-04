Veteran actor had been dropped from shows following recent DUI incident

Actor Song Young-kyu was found dead Monday morning inside a parked vehicle in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, police said. He was 55.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play. An investigation is ongoing, with plans to question family members to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The veteran actor, best known for his supporting role as the gruff squad chief in the 2019 box office hit "Extreme Job," had been under scrutiny since late July, when it was revealed he had been arrested for drunk driving on June 19.

Police said Song drove roughly 5 kilometers in Yongin with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent — above the legal threshold for license revocation. The case had been forwarded to prosecutors and was awaiting indictment.

In the wake of the incident, Song was dropped from two high-profile dramas currently in production — ENA’s "The Defects" and SBS’ "The Winning Try" — as well as the stage play "Shakespeare in Love." Such swift removals are common in South Korea’s entertainment industry, where public figures are held to strict moral standards.

Following his 1994 debut, Song built a steady acting career over three decades, appearing in more than 40 television dramas and numerous films.

He was known to international audiences for his roles in Netflix’s "Narco-Saints" and Disney+’s "Big Bet," both released in 2022.