RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) -- Thousands of fervent supporters of Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets Sunday, showing support for US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against the trial of his right-wing ally.

Bolsonaro is currently being tried in the capital Brasilia for plotting a coup after failing to win re-election in 2022 against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I am here to defend our people against censorship and judges who act arbitrarily," Valdeciria Galvao, a stenographer attending a rally in Brasilia, told Agence France-Presse.

Most of the demonstrators were dressed in green and yellow, the national colors of Brazil and Bolsonaro's party, while some held US flags or signs reading "Thank you Trump." Rallies were organized in several cities including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro, 70, was unable to participate as he has been court-ordered to stay home on evenings and weekends, and not to use social media, as his trial plays out.

Accused of conspiring to remain in power despite his electoral defeat by Lula, he faces a heavy prison sentence in the trial, which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is presiding over the trial and is despised by Bolsonaro supporters for his fight against disinformation, which they say amounts to censorship.

That same day Trump, who has branded the trial a "witch hunt," slapped cumulative 50 percent tariffs on several Brazilian imports as he wielded US economic might to punish the country.

The tariffs are set to take effect on Aug. 6.

"I agree 100 percent" with the sanctions, said Maristela dos Santos on Copacabana Beach, where Sunday's rally in Rio de Janeiro was taking place.

"Since no solution was found here, it had to come from elsewhere." Wearing an American flag on her shoulders, the 62-year-old teacher said she is not particularly concerned about the economic impact of the levies announced by Washington.

"What worries me is that Brazil will become like Venezuela and we won't be able to find anything to eat in the supermarket," she argued, alluding to the serious shortages under Nicolas Maduro's socialist regime in Caracas.

Paulo Roberto, a 46-year-old entrepreneur, echoed the sentiment, believing punitive customs duties are a necessary evil. "Unfortunately you have to take a few steps back in order to aspire to greater freedom and a better quality of life in the future," Roberto said.