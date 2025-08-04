Girl group I-dle is poised to release a namesake EP in Japan on Oct. 3, Cube Entertainment announced Monday.

The upcoming set will be the band's first record released in the country in five years and the first since it changed its name from (G)I-dle.

The mini album will consist of five tracks: three new songs and Japanese-language versions of “Queencard” and “Fate.” The former fronted its sixth EP “I Feel” from 2023 and the latter is a B-side track from its second LP “2” from last year. Soyeon wrote the main track “Dosiyoukana,” which translates as “What should I do.”

On the heels of the record release, the five bandmates will perform in Saitama prefecture, just north of Tokyo, on Oct. 4-5 before heading to Kobe. Meanwhile, I-dle will also join the lineup of Summer Sonic 2025 on Aug. 16 in Tokyo and Aug. 17 in Osaka.