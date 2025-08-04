Pope Leo's Aug. 3-8 attendance at WYD to mark fourth papal visit to the country and first since Pope Francis visited in 2014

Pope Leo XIV announced on Sunday that the next World Youth Day will be held in Seoul, Korea, from Aug. 3 to 8, 2027.

The announcement came just before he led the Angelus — a brief prayer traditionally said at noon in the Catholic Church — at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, about 16 kilometers east of central Rome.

“With this jubilee concluded, the ‘pilgrimage of hope’ for young people continues and will take us to Asia,” he said in front of 1 million Jubilee of Youth participants from 146 countries, including Korean pilgrims. As the next host country of World Youth Day, South Korea was represented by around 1,000 young pilgrims, who were given the special honor of being seated closest to the altar.

The pope also renewed the invitation first extended by his predecessor. “I renew the call that Pope Francis made in Lisbon two years ago,” he said, referring to the 2023 World Youth Day in Portugal.

The pope described the upcoming event in Seoul as a meaningful step in the faith journey of younger generations. The chosen theme for 2027 is: “Take courage, I have overcome the world.”

"I look forward to seeing you in Seoul. Let us continue to dream together and to hope together," he added.

Preparations underway

Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Seoul in 2027 would mark the fourth papal visit to the country and the first since Pope Francis’ five-day trip in 2014.

Korea is the second Asian country to stage the event after the Philippines in 1995, which drew a record-breaking crowd of 5 million.

World Youth Day, the Catholic Church’s largest global gathering of young people, is traditionally attended by the pope. The event was launched in 1986 under Pope John Paul II and has since been held every two to three years.

In Korea, preparations are already underway for the 2027 event. The Archdiocese of Seoul expects the concluding Mass of the 2027 World Youth Day to draw at least 400,000 to 500,000 participants, and potentially as many as 700,000 to 800,000, including international and domestic attendees.

The World Youth Day Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee, headed by Archbishop Peter Soon-taik Chung, is mapping out venues, accommodations, security protocols and outreach strategies to ensure the capital can accommodate one of the largest religious gatherings in its history.