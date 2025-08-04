Jung Chung-rae (center), new leader of the ruling Democratic Party, visits the National Cemetery to pay tribute to South Korean patriotic martyrs and war dead in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Jung Chung-rae (center), new leader of the ruling Democratic Party, visits the National Cemetery to pay tribute to South Korean patriotic martyrs and war dead in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The new leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Monday began his first official schedule by paying tribute at Seoul National Cemetery.

The DP's new leadership, including leader Jung Chung-rae, and members of the party's Supreme Council paid their respects at the cemetery in the southern Dongjak Ward.

Jung wrote a message in the guestbook that read, "I will build a more democratic Democratic Party, a more competent Democratic Party and a stronger Democratic Party to support the Lee Jae Myung administration."

He also paid tribute at the grave of late former President Kim Dae-jung.

Jung was elected to head the DP on Saturday with 61.74 percent of the vote, beating Rep. Park Chan-dae. (Yonhap)