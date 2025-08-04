The new leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Monday began his first official schedule by paying tribute at Seoul National Cemetery.

The DP's new leadership, including leader Jung Chung-rae, and members of the party's Supreme Council paid their respects at the cemetery in the southern Dongjak Ward.

Jung wrote a message in the guestbook that read, "I will build a more democratic Democratic Party, a more competent Democratic Party and a stronger Democratic Party to support the Lee Jae Myung administration."

He also paid tribute at the grave of late former President Kim Dae-jung.

Jung was elected to head the DP on Saturday with 61.74 percent of the vote, beating Rep. Park Chan-dae. (Yonhap)