South Korea will host a meeting of agriculture ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies this weekend to discuss measures to bolster food security in the region, officials said Monday.

The meeting will take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sunday under the theme "Driving Innovation in Agri-food Systems for Shared Prosperity," according to officials from Seoul's agriculture ministry.

Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies, including the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and Russia, are expected to attend the upcoming meeting to discuss strategies for enhancing food security in the Asia-Pacific region.

"As concerns over food security are growing amid the climate crisis and global supply chain disruptions, it is especially meaningful for South Korea, a nation at the forefront of agricultural innovation, to engage in discussions on food security cooperation with APEC member economies," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a press release.

"Through this meeting, Seoul will work to further solidify international cooperation in the agricultural sector and actively promote the value and excellence of Korean food and agricultural products," she added.

This year's meeting will also explore ways to harness artificial intelligence technology to drive agricultural innovation and respond to challenges posed by climate change and supply chain instability.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Korea will also host various working-level meetings to discuss APEC's road map for strengthening regional food security by 2030, along with other related issues. (Yonhap)