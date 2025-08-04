Day6 shared its plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut via a video clip on Monday.

It is planning to roll out fourth full album “The Decade” on Sept. 5 after hosting a live show of the same title at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province on Aug. 30-31.

The group will be the first-ever Korean guitar band to hold a standalone concert at the venue. This marks another historic step for the quartet which has been pushing the envelope for a Korean band taking over major concert venues in Korea: Inspire Arena, Gocheok Sky Dome and KSPO Dome.

Its May gig at the last venue, concluding an international tour, drew 96,000 fans combined through six shows.

The LP will follow a year after its ninth EP “Band Aid” and close to six years since its previous LP “The Book of US: Entropy.”