YG Entertainment announced Monday that Blackpink's video for “Pink Venom" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the group's ninth music video to do so.

The video reached the milestone in about three years and set a new record for female artists, generating over 90 million plays within 24 hours of its release.

“Pink Venom” was a pre-release track from the group's second album, “Born Pink.” It topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 81 regions, and claimed the No. 22 spot on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100. The hip-hop tune racked up 100 million Spotify streams in 17 days, as did its most recent single, “Jump,” last week.

Blackpink performed in Paris over the weekend for “Deadline,” and will visit Milan and Barcelona, Spain, before wrapping up the tour's European leg in London.