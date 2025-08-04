The soundtrack for Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" has risen to No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart, matching its previous peak position.

According to Billboard's preview released Sunday (US time), the album climbed one spot to second place in its sixth week of release.

Originally debuting at No. 8 in late June, the soundtrack steadily climbed the chart alongside the film's growing popularity -- rising to No. 3, then No. 2, before slipping to No. 5 and rebounding to No. 3 last week.

Produced by US-based Sony Pictures Animation, the Netflix original follows Huntr/x, a fictional K-pop girl group battling evil spirits to protect the human world.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.

During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 93,000 equivalent album units, up 4 percent from the previous week.

"The Star Chapter: Together," the fourth full-length album from K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, debuted at No. 3 this week.

It marks the group's seventh time it has cracked the top 10 of the chart.

The eight-track album garnered 65,000 equivalent album units, including 62,000 from physical album sales. (Yonhap)