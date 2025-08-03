Son Heung-min will start Sunday's preseason match for Tottenham Hotspur in what will be his final appearance for the Premier League club in his native South Korea.

Son drew into the starting lineup against Newcastle United for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Seoul World Cup Stadium, a day after announcing he will leave Tottenham this summer.

During his prematch presser Saturday, Son declined to specify exactly when he will leave or which team he will join next.

In the starting XI, Son will be joined by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky; defenders Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro and Ben Davies; midfielders Archie Gray, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur; and forwards Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham's one other South Korean player, Yang Min-hyeok, will be on the bench at the start.

Newcastle will counter with: goalkeeper Nick Pope; defenders Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett and Dan Burn; midfielders Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley; and forwards Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

It wasn't clear if Son will be around to play the next two matches for Tottenham before the start of the new Premier League season on Aug. 15.

Tottenham's next preseason match will be in Germany against Bayern Munich on Thursday. As the reigning UEFA Europa League champions, Tottenham will then face the Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 13 in Udine, Italy. (Yonhap)