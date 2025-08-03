Ruling party aims to table pro-labor bill in the plenary session Monday

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday reaffirmed its intention to unilaterally push forward a pro-labor bill — dubbed the “Yellow Envelope Law” — through a plenary session scheduled for Monday, with the People Power Party vowing to launch a filibuster to block its passage.

Labeling the bill — which would revise Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act — “corporate-killing legislation,” the People Power Party has announced plans to delay its passage for 24 hours through an unlimited debate during Monday’s plenary session.

The opposition party also said that if they cannot negotiate as a minority party, they will filibuster. If a filibuster does take place, it will be the first one to take place in a plenary session in over a year.

However, even if the party attempts to block the passage of the bill through a filibuster, the Democratic Party, which holds a majority of seats in the National Assembly, can end the debate 24 hours after it starts and begin voting on the bill.

A senior People Power Party official, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency, acknowledged the limited impact of the tactics but stressed its importance in raising public awareness.

“We know filibusters may not change outcomes, but as a minority party, we must exhaust every measure to expose the problems presented by this bill,” the official was quoted.

However, Rep. Huh Young of the Democratic Party said during a press briefing on Sunday that the party would make it a priority to pass the controversial bill.

“As members of the floor leadership, we are determined to see this bill passed during the plenary session,” said Huh. “This legislation is aimed at breaking the vicious cycle of conflict and evasion of responsibility in labor relations by clearly defining the actual employer in subcontracting structures.”

One key feature of this bill is that it broadens the legal definition of the term “employer.” Under the amendments, any entity that “substantially and specifically controls and determines working conditions” would be considered an employer and not just those who employ workers directly.

“The bill will help clarify the responsibility structure between original contractors and subcontractors and lead to more realistic and orderly negotiations,” Huh added. “It’s expected to reduce conflict and pave the way for more constructive labor relations.”

Another important feature of the bill is that it also expands on the definition of what constitutes a “legitimate labor dispute.” While labor disputes are legally limited to disagreements on “working conditions,” the proposed revision would broaden this to include “business management decisions that affect working conditions," meaning unions could legally strike not only over layoffs but also over choices made by management such as investment plans.

Adding that the Yellow Envelope Law “reflects international standards,” Huh reiterated the importance of the bill in being passed.

“This bill reflects international standards, including ILO recommendations, EU trade requirements and precedents from South Korea’s own Supreme Court,” Huh said. “Ensuring labor rights is now recognized globally as the foundation of a stable and sustainable investment environment.”

Other than the Yellow Envelope Law, the Democratic Party also announced that it will work to push forward three broadcasting reform bills — which aim to make public broadcasters more independent from political influence — as well as an amendment to the Commercial Act that expands the fiduciary duty of board members to protect the interests of minority shareholders.