Following days of intense heat, South Korea is bracing for another round of intense rainfall — with back-to-back nationwide downpours forecast this week.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, moisture brought into the Korean peninsula due to the influence of Typhoon Co May — which struck Shanghai on July 29 and 30 — are set to bring extreme rainfall across the country, with a particular focus in the Greater Seoul region, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, North and South Chungcheong provinces, North and South Jeolla provinces and the southern coast along South Gyeongsang Province.

“Moisture-laden air, aided by remnants of Typhoon Co May, as well as high sea surface temperatures off Korea’s western coast, is expected to generate large amounts of atmospheric vapor,” KMA official Lee Chang-jae said during a press briefing Saturday. “Meanwhile, dry air will continue to descend on the Korean Peninsula from the north. As the dry air collides with the incoming hot and humid air from the south, it will trigger unstable atmospheric conditions, causing heavy rainfall.”

According to the KMA, heavily hit areas could see extreme downpours, with rainfall reaching up to 50 to 80 millimeters per hour in the Greater Seoul region, North and South Chungcheong provinces as well as North and South Jeolla provinces.

Through Monday, cumulative rainfall could total up to 150 mm in such regions, while coastal areas near South Gyeongsang Province and South Jeolla Province could see cumulative rainfall ranging between 180 and 200 mm, respectively.

While the nationwide rain is to come to a temporary stop Tuesday, it will ramp up again Wednesday morning, starting with the Greater Seoul region, North and South Chungcheong provinces and Gangwon Province.

From Wednesday afternoon, the rain clouds will expand into North and South Jeolla provinces as well as North and South Gyeongsang provinces.

Wednesday's rain is expected to last until Thursday morning. While the expected scale of this rain remains unknown, the KMA added that there remains a chance of torrential rainfall, as hot and humid southwesterly winds clash with cold, dry air descending from the north.

The state weather agency added that it is likely for nationwide rain to begin from the southern parts of Korea between Aug. 10 and 11, though further meteorological observations are required.

With widespread torrential rain forecast to hit Korea this week, the Ministry of Interior and Safety held an emergency meeting Saturday to review response plans. The ministry also designated several regions hit hardest by heavy rains two weeks ago — including Gyeonggi Province, the North and South Chungcheong provinces and South Gyeongsang Province — as priority zones for preemptive control.

“High-risk areas will be blocked off in advance and evacuation plans are being prepared to prevent further harm,” the ministry said through an official statement. “Flood-prone zones, particularly those that have previously suffered flooding damages, will be placed under active surveillance and access restrictions to prevent injuries or fatalities.”

According to the KMA, the upcoming rains will do little help to ease the heat wave currently taking hold of Korea.

Areas hit hardest by the downpours may see a temporary drop in temperatures, but intense heat is expected to return immediately after the rain ends. Temperatures throughout this week are expected to remain above average for both high and low temperatures.

With anticipated rainfall elevating humidity levels in Korea along with warm, moist air continuously flowing into the peninsula from the south, apparent temperatures will also remain high throughout the week, continuing tropical nights.