Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae was elected the new head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday.

Jung, 60, earned 61.74 percent of the votes in the national party convention held at KINTEX in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

Jung is succeeding Lee Jae Myung as DP's leader, after Lee was elected president in June.

Rep. Park Chan-dae finished a distant second at 38.26 percent. (Yonhap)