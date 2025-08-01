Ab6ix announced Friday that it is planning to return on Aug. 25 with its tenth EP, “Upside Down.”

The new album follows about ten months after the group's previous EP, “Born Like This.”

While putting together the new mini album, the four members held the “BE:6IX” fan concert in Seoul in mid-June. For the two-day event, they rearranged their repertoire — which included “Nvked” from the ninth EP — for a band format.

Ab6ix debuted in 2019 with the EP “B:Complete” and was initially made up of five members, including main vocalist Lee Dae-whi and main dancer Park Woo-jin. The two were finalists in the second season of “Produce 101” and part of the resulting project band, Wanna One. In 2020, Lim Youngmin left the team after apologizing for driving under the influence.