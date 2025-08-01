K-pop girl group's first single in Japanese to drop in September

Illit is set to unveil a major collaboration with the globally adored Care Bears.

According to their agency, Belift Lab, on Friday, Illit will release a Care Bears limited-edition Japanese debut single titled "Toki Yo Tomare," meaning “Let Time Stop.” The digital single and music video will be released on Sept. 1, while the limited edition physical album will be released on Sept. 3.

A newly revealed teaser image shows the five members dressed in all-white outfits, radiating a dreamy aura alongside custom Care Bears modeled after each of the five members.

The Care Bears, originally created by American Greetings, have drawn love from fans across the globe through their animated TV series, films and a wide array of merchandise. This year, the franchise is celebrating its 43rd anniversary.

The Care Bears team commented, “Illit delivers positive energy through the unique colors and synergy of each member. Similarly, the Care Bears are a group of distinct characters who spread joy and hope. We believe this collaboration, rooted in those shared values, will be something truly special.”

In addition to the limited-edition single, exclusive merchandise such as dolls and keyrings co-designed by Illit and Care Bears will be available. These items will be sold at a Care Bears pop-up store running from Sept. 9 to 24 at Laforet Harajuku in Tokyo.

Illit’s debut Japanese single "Toki Yo Tomare" features four tracks in total, with contributions from Japanese singer-songwriters Murasaki Ima and Noa.