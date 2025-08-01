Louis Vuitton announced its newest culinary destination, "Le Cafe Louis Vuitton," will be opening Sept. 1 on the fourth floor of its flagship Maison Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

The new cafe is part of Louis Vuitton’s global push into gastronomy, following successful ventures in cities such as Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan and Bangkok. The Maison Seoul location will fuse French fine dining with Korean flavors, expanding its “everyday expression of fashion, culture and cuisine," according to the brand.

Maison Seoul, designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry with interiors by Peter Marino, has served as a symbolic space for Louis Vuitton since its 2019 debut. The sculptural facade and blend of modern and traditional Korean aesthetics have made it a landmark in Seoul’s luxury retail landscape.

At the helm of Le Cafe Louis Vuitton is Chef Yoon Tae-kyun, the newest addition to the Louis Vuitton Culinary Community. Yoon will work in collaboration with Michelin three-star French chef Arnaud Donckele and renowned pastry chef Maxime Frederic. Together, they aim to craft an innovative menu that melds French techniques with locally inspired ingredients.

Full menu details and reservation information are set to be released in August ahead of the cafe’s official public opening.

The cafe is part of Louis Vuitton’s broader Culinary Community initiative, which seeks to discover and nurture culinary talent across the globe while integrating the maison’s design ethos into the dining experience.