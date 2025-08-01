Three years and two months since opening to the public as a cultural and historical site, Cheong Wa Dae, a symbol of state power and political history, closed Friday to prepare to return to its formal function as the presidential office and residence.

The transition will focus primarily on upgrading security systems and facilities. While the exact date of the presidential move-in has not been confirmed, the closure marks the beginning of Cheong Wa Dae’s restoration as the seat of executive power.

Opened to the public in May 2022, Cheong Wa Dae attracted more than 8.52 million visitors until Thursday, according to the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation, a body established under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to manage public visits.

In particular, visitor numbers surged over the past two months since President Lee Jae Myung’s election amid growing expectations of the site’s closure. In the 40 days following the election, the number of visitors increased by more than 240 percent compared to the same period last year.

Though full public access is no longer possible, Cheong Wa Dae Foundation has stated that once the transition is complete, some areas may reopen for limited public access.

Since its establishment in 1948, Cheong Wa Dae served as the executive office and official residence of South Korea’s presidents for over 70 years, housing 12 former presidents until President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to Yongsan in 2022.