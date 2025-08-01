SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 18th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), happening from 27 to 31 October in Singapore. Organised by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), SIEW 2025 will explore the theme "Envisioning Energy Tomorrow, Building Systems Today", highlighting the urgent need to develop secure, sustainable, and affordable energy systems for the future.

2. SIEW 2025 will bring together key industry leaders including:

Governments and International Organisations

Regulators and Utilities

Industry

3. Flagship events at SIEW 2025 include:

I. SIEW Summit : Plenary sessions addressing energy resilience, the role of AI, grid integration, natural gas markets, and financing for infrastructure.

II. Singapore-IEA Forum : Explores AI's role in smarter, more resilient energy systems and Asia's energy landscape.

III. Fifth Singapore- IRENA High-Level Forum : Focuses on regional connectivity and renewable energy investments.

IV. The Energy Insights , TechTable , and Thinktank Roundtables will spotlight innovations like small modular reactors, biomethane, and AI-powered low-carbon infrastructure.

V. 25th Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) : Hosted by SP Group, CEPSI will examine regional power sector collaboration and system modernisation across Asia Pacific.

VI. SG60@SIEW Energy Showcase: Marks Singapore's 60-year energy journey, spotlighting policy innovations and technologies shaping its future to 2065.

4. Held alongside SIEW 2025, partner events will spotlight evolving energy solutions in Asia:

I. Asia Clean Energy Summit : Clean energy innovations from the private sector

II. Asia Gas Markets Conference : Role of gas, hydrogen and carbon capture in the energy mix

III. Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) | Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) | Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA) : Low-carbon tech and digitalisation in industrial energy transformation

5. Register at www.siew.gov.sg to enjoy early bird rates and bundled discounts.

About the Singapore International Energy Week

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.