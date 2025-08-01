Hyunjae of The Boyz sustained an injury to his ankle during a livestream that was later confirmed to be a torn ligament, his agency One Hundred said Thursday.

The agency apologized to fans, confirming that he will still join his bandmates for their scheduled appearance on a television music chart show today, but will need to remain seated.

The Friday performance will be the boy band's first promoting “Stylish,” the main track off its new album, “a;effect.”

The Boyz dropped its 10th EP on Monday after reorganizing into a nine-member act following Ju Haknyeon's scandal-related removal.

On Aug. 8, the band will kick off its fourth international tour, “The Blaze,” with a three-day show in Seoul.