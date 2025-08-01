Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min was arrested Friday for allegedly conspiring with former President Yoon Suk Yeol in his brief attempt to impose martial law last year.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Lee, citing concerns he may destroy evidence.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, which is investigating Yoon's martial law attempt, had sought Lee's arrest on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection, abuse of power and perjury.

Lee is suspected of aiding and abetting the martial law imposition in December by not actively stopping Yoon from illegally declaring the decree, and instructing the police and fire agency to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of the then administration.

The former minister is the second Cabinet member of the Yoon administration to be arrested in connection with the martial law episode after former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Lee attended a court hearing Thursday to deny the charges, but the court issued the warrant hours later after reviewing his arguments and those of the special counsel team. (Yonhap)