Morocco on Wednesday touted strategic momentum in its bilateral ties with South Korea as it marked Throne Day, commemorating the 26th anniversary of King Mohammed VI succeeding his father, King Hassan II.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi hailed his country’s macroeconomic stability, a 55 percent rise in foreign direct investment in 2024, and the emergence of Morocco as Africa’s largest car producer and a major player in the aerospace industry.

“Over 40 percent of our electricity comes from renewables, and Morocco is investing heavily in solar, wind and green hydrogen projects, aiming to reach 52 percent renewable capacity by 2030,” said Rachadi.

He noted the expansion of Moroccan-Korean ties, recalling that Korea’s first African embassy was established in Morocco and highlighting Morocco’s support for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Rachadi also paid special tribute to the two Moroccan soldiers who were killed during the war.

According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, the two Moroccan soldiers were Mohamed El Asry, who died from chest wounds near Wonju in March 1951, and Julien Djian, who was killed in action in July 1953, shortly before the signing of the Armistice Agreement.

They were among the Moroccan soldiers who first arrived in Korea as part of the volunteer section of the French Battalion under the UN, deployed to support South Korea, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul.

“Two of those heroes are now peacefully resting in the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan, a dignified reminder of the human connections,” said Rachadi.

The ambassador’s residence in Seoul has two mugunghwa trees, Korea’s national flower, planted in their honor.

Seoul and Rabat established diplomatic relations in July 1962.

The ambassador also pointed to the April 2025 launch of negotiations for the Morocco-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement and joint preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, citing these efforts as broader strategic momentum.

He thanked Chung Keeyong, Korea's ambassador and deputy minister for climate change, who was recently honored by the King of Morocco with the Order of Wissam Alaouite at the rank of Commander.

Chung’s contribution included the identification of Moroccan war veterans and the publication of a book titled “Morocco-Korea: Blood Brothers.”

“We were also able to identify 16 additional Moroccan soldiers, bringing the known total to 24 ... so that Korea may express its enduring gratitude — not only in archives but through human connection,” said Chung in his remarks.

Reflecting on meeting one of the veterans' daughters, Chung said, “Her father’s sacrifice is not forgotten but cherished.

“Their courage, offered in a time of Korea’s greatest need, has forever linked our nations — not just as partners, but as 'freres de sang,'" he said. Freres de sang is French for "blood brothers."

As examples of momentum, Chung cited Korea’s solidarity during Morocco’s 1975 Green March, uncovered through archival research; joint initiatives such as $100 million in development aid; a reforestation project in Ouarzazate; green hydrogen programs; and a $1.5 billion electric train deal.

The Green March is seen as a landmark moment in Morocco’s recent history toward securing the Kingdom’s territorial integrity. The demonstration paved the way for the Madrid Accords signed on November 14, 1975, which formally ended nearly 100 years of Spanish control over the region.

Chung also noted that Morocco’s gross domestic product has nearly tripled, and its 2017 return to the African Union and 2022 ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area have reinforced its role as a bridge between Africa, Europe and the Arab world.

“From the trenches of the Korean War to the sands of the Green March ... Morocco and Korea have always shown up for each other,” concluded Chung.