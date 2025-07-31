'Art of Early Joseon: Masterpieces from the 15th and 16th Century' exhibition showcases rulers of the underworld

A rare painting created during the early Joseon era (1392-1910) that made its way back home from Japan will be on view at a special exhibition at the National Museum of Korea through Aug. 31.

As part of the special exhibition titled "Art of Early Joseon: Masterpieces from the 15th and 16th Century," three panels of "Siwangdo" will be displayed starting Friday.

Aptly named the "Ten Underworld Kings," the set of paintings on silk depicts the 10 kings of the underworld who pass judgment on the sins committed by the deceased in their lifetime. The set comprises 10 hanging scrolls, each depicting one of the 10 kings and a scene of hell, with a clear contrast between divine authority and suffering. It was repatriated last November.

One of the three paintings on display features King Yeomra, known as the ruler of the underworld, who plays a central role in judging the souls in the afterlife. In the painting, a soul stands before a mirror that reflects their past sins, forcing the deceased to confront their karma.

Another painting depicting the sixth judge of the afterlife, King Byeonseong, portrays a hopeful vision of what lies beyond judgment: A soul is shown the path to spiritual rebirth and redemption, reflecting the Buddhist belief that salvation remains possible even after punishment.

The third painting on display features King Pyeongdeung, also a ruler of hell, listing souls' sins.

Jointly organized by the state-run museum and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, the exhibition runs until Aug. 31 at the NMK's Special Exhibition Gallery.

The exhibition will be free of charge Aug. 5-10.