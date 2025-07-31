South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back held his first phone call with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday, during which the two agreed to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korean threats and enhance cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, according to Seoul’s Defense Ministry.

Ahn, who took office on July 25, said he feels a strong sense of responsibility as the first defense minister under the new administration. He emphasized the importance of advancing the achievements of the South Korea-US alliance over the past 70 years.

“The alliance between South Korea and the United States is a blood-forged bond and an inseparable relationship, like two wheels of a cart,” Ahn said, according to the ministry.

He added that he looks forward to working closely with Hegseth to develop the relationship into a “future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance.”

According to the ministry, Secretary Hegseth reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of South Korea.

The two ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and deepen extended deterrence cooperation in response to North Korea’s evolving threats, including its military ties with Russia.

They also committed to continuing discussions on modernizing the alliance in a mutually beneficial way in light of the changing regional security environment, while expanding bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, the maintenance, repair and overhaul of defense equipment, and advanced science and technology.

The two expressed hope to meet in person at the earliest possible date.