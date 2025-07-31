Documentary celebrates power of global fandom

A new documentary film spotlighting the global BTS fandom, known as Army, has been unveiled.

The feature-length film “BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young” runs for one week only from Wednesday through Aug. 5 at theaters worldwide.

Co-directed by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Grace Lee and K-pop scholar and director Patty Ahn, the documentary takes a serious and heartfelt look at the passion, solidarity and cultural impact of Army, a fandom of over 90 million people around the globe. The film was recorded over the course of three years across Seoul, Los Angeles, Texas and Mexico City.

It captures the personal stories of fans from different corners of the world, including a Seoul-based dance instructor who teaches BTS choreography, attendees of fan-driven concerts ReactorCon and members of self-organized global fan communities since BTS’s debut in 2013. Through these narratives, the documentary explores the deeper meaning and collective power of fan communities.

The film premiered to a standing ovation at the South by Southwest festival in March, receiving widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. It has since been screened at international film festivals in Copenhagen, Mexico, Hawaii, Los Angeles and more.