CHEONGJU -- A construction supervisor linked to a deadly underpass flooding in 2023 died Thursday after attempting to take his own life at prison, officials said.

The man was serving a four-year prison term in Cheongju, about 110 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for poorly managing the construction of a river embankment in the city, contributing to the deaths of 14 people in an underpass flooding during heavy rains in July 2023.

The man attempted to take his own life inside the prison and was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, the officials said. (Yonhap)