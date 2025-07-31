Coastal hotspots are proving that the surf isn't only up — it's here to stay

Surfing may not be the first thing you associate with South Korea, but the sport has found a home here, thanks to growing interest and improved access to equipment and instruction.

From the sandy shores of Yangyang in Gangwon Province to the volcanic beaches of Jeju Island and the bustling city of Busan, Korea’s beaches are drawing in wave riders of all levels. Here are three spots to catch some waves, check out the local surf culture and chill out by the beach.

Jukdo Beach, Yangyang

Located between Ingu Beach and Dongsanpo Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, Jukdo Beach is one of Korea’s most renowned surf destinations. This two-kilometer stretch of golden sand features calm slopes and relatively shallow water, making it ideal for both beginner and intermediate surfers. The beach is also closely linked with the rise of Korea's surf culture.

“I had my first-ever surfing lesson here,” said Kim Do-yeon, a 31-year-old Seoul resident. “The instructors are great teachers. I could stand up on my board after a few tries. The waves here are really good for beginners. Once you catch your first wave, you never forget it.”

Jukdo Beach takes its name from a small bamboo-covered island, Jukdo, that is now connected to the mainland. The nearby low hill known as Jukdosan provides panoramic views of the East Sea and is a popular spot for tourists and surfers alike to snap photos of rolling waves and glowing sunsets.

The surf scene in Yangyang has experienced growth in recent years. Over 30 surf shops line the area around Jukdo and Ingu Beaches, offering everything from beginner lessons to professional gear rental. The streets nearby, now affectionately called “Yangridangil,” are packed with trendy cafes, pubs and surf-themed shops, forming a vibrant surf town atmosphere.

For those new to the sport, surf shops offer comprehensive two-hour beginner classes for about 50,000 to 60,000 won. Lessons typically include safety instructions and push-up and take-off drills on the beach, followed by in-water guidance.

Families will also find Jukdo welcoming, with its pine forest backdrop, calm swimming zones and rocky areas popular for fishing.

Jungmun Saekdal Beach, Jeju Island

Jeju’s Jungmun Saekdal Beach, located on the island’s southwestern coast, is another standout spot for surf lovers. Known for its unique sand — a blend of black, red, gray and white grains — Jungmun offers a scenic and practical location for water sports.

The beach is surrounded by iconic natural landmarks, including the Cheonjiyeon Falls and Jusangjeolli Cliffs.

This beach is one of the few in Korea where surfing is possible year-round. Thanks to Jeju’s moderate climate and consistent wave conditions, surfers don wetsuits and hit the water even in the winter. The waves come in clean, and the beach is wide enough to keep it safe.

The surf culture in Jungmun is laid-back and infused with Jeju’s island charm. Expect to see coconut parasols, board-carrying travelers and stylish surf cafes dotting the coastline.

After surfing, visitors can explore local shops selling Jeju crafts or unwind in shaded rest areas. Clean, low-cost facilities (a 2,000 won fee grants access to showers and changing rooms) make this a stop for travelers who want to add surfing to a wider itinerary. Those not yet bitten by the surfing bug can relax under an umbrella or go snorkeling.

Songjeong Beach, Busan

Songjeong Beach has become a major surfing hub in Korea's second-largest city, especially popular among city dwellers seeking quick access to the waves. Situated along Busan’s scenic Dalmajigil Road near Haeundae, the 1.2-kilometer-long beach provides an inviting blend of surfable waves and family-friendly amenities.

With a dedicated surf zone and relatively gentle waves during the day, it’s ideal for beginners. As the sun sets and the waves grow larger, more advanced surfers take to the water.

Over the past few years, the number of surf shops in Songjeong has surged. Board and wetsuit rental typically costs around 30,000 won, and surf lessons are available for individuals and groups.

The area is also known for its food scene. Fresh seafood restaurants line the beach, with specialties such as sashimi and grilled eel drawing hungry surfers post-session. Clean public facilities and clear separation between swimming and water sports areas ensure both safety and enjoyment.