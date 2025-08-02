From monokinis and silver studs to polka dots and personalized prints, summer swimwear in Korea is no longer just functional — it's fashion's latest power move

As heatwaves grip the Korean Peninsula and the summer holiday season reaches its peak, one fashion item is making bigger waves than before: the swimsuit. Once focused mainly on practicality and performance, swimwear in 2025 has become a canvas for self-expression, especially among Korea’s fashion-forward Millennials and Generation Z.

This year’s swimwear trend is bold, multi-dimensional and refreshingly personal. Whether it’s a custom bikini or a polka-dot monokini channeling 1960s charm, the beach has become the new runway.

One suit, many statements

In a climate of economic caution, consumers are shopping more thoughtfully and that includes swimwear. With many people choosing to invest in just one standout piece for the summer, brands have responded with an explosion of variety across silhouettes, textures and styling concepts. From “active” to “romantic” and “chic” to “sexy,” the swimwear market has gone all-in on multiplicity.

“The days of impulse swimwear buys are over,” said one department store official. “Customers want something that’s not only trend-driven but versatile enough to work across different vacation settings and, of course, looks great in photos.”

Custom revolution: Jennie leads the wave

Arguably the biggest moment in Korea’s swimwear scene this year came from Blackpink’s Jennie, who posted photos of herself vacationing in a custom-made bikini printed with playful iterations of her name. Designed by 2000 Archives, the look sent ripples through social media and ignited a surge of interest in personalized swimwear.

Jennie’s swimsuit wasn't a mass-produced item — it was a one-off piece made just for her, proving that bespoke fashion is making its way into even the most casual corners of style. The brand behind the look, 2000 Archives, has been riding the wave of this moment by incorporating streetwear and pop culture influences into its summer offerings.

And Jennie isn’t alone. More young consumers are turning to custom or semi-custom pieces to make a statement. In line with the trend, Arena has expanded its range of customizable products to 80 styles. In a fashion climate where uniqueness is prized, custom swimwear has become a smart branding strategy.

Spotlight on indie labels

Among Korea’s growing landscape of swimwear innovators, indie label Daze Dayz has quietly emerged as a key player. The brand is known for its concept-driven resort collections that favor bold colors, streamlined silhouettes, and mix-and-match flexibility over mass appeal.

The brand recently drew attention when Miyeon of K-pop group I-dle was spotted vacationing in Bali wearing a neon marble monokini from Daze Dayz — a look that quickly gained traction online and contributed to a spike in demand for the style. Her vibrant swimwear moment highlighted the label’s appeal among younger consumers seeking statement pieces that photograph well and stand out from the usual fare.

Now marking its 10th anniversary, Daze Dayz has released a limited signature collection featuring vivid primary colors, updated branding, and sporty, sun-ready designs. Its approach, favoring limited-edition drops and tightly themed releases, continues to resonate with style-conscious shoppers who prioritize individuality over ubiquity.

Polka dots are back

What’s old is new again, and this season, the nostalgic charm of polka dots is dominating swimwear trends. Once considered a hallmark of retro kitsch, polka dots are now infused with Y2K spirit, appearing on everything from halter-top bikinis to feminine ruffled one-pieces.

Designers are leveraging the pattern’s versatility — small dots for a minimalist edge, large dots for playful exuberance. Brands like Illico and Blackup are seeing increased demand for their polka dot collections, offering everything from romantic styles to sleek, minimal interpretations with clean side-tie details.

Silver studs and bohemian glam

For those seeking a more rebellious take, swimwear is embracing a rock-chic aesthetic this season with the rise of silver-studded embellishments. Inspired by festivalwear and Y2K hardware, swimsuits adorned with metallic studs and oversized eyelets are offering bold new directions.

“The stud trend is an extension of the bohemian chic revival we’re seeing across music festivals and social media — only this time, it’s paired with sleek silhouettes and cooler palettes for a more elevated finish,” said fashion editor Bora Claire.

This bohemian chic look is resonating deeply with Korean Gen Z and Millennial consumers who crave edge, fluidity and a touch of escapism in their wardrobes.

Shifting tide in swimwear

Despite the season’s bold designs, swimwear is increasingly viewed as a luxury rather than a necessity, especially among younger consumers navigating a tougher economy. With prices ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 won ($75 to $225), fashion swimwear often ends up worn only a handful of times, if at all, before being shelved. As a result, some are opting to rewear suits from previous seasons rather than splurge on new pieces.

In response, brands are widening their categories to attract new shoppers and stay competitive — whether by introducing lifestyle items, venturing into athleisure or doubling down on versatile designs that work beyond the beach. The question now is which labels can maintain influence, adapt to changing consumer behavior and continue to define what summer style looks like for the next generation.