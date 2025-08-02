Try milky, fizzy rice wine with Korean fried pancakes at Halmeoni Mung Bean Pancake in Mangwon-dong

Sometimes, all you want is good booze and comforting bites to treat your taste buds -- we all have those days.

And when the craving hits hard, makgeolli -- Korea's beloved milky, fizzy rice wine -- and jeon, or savory Korean pancakes, might just be the ultimate pairing.

For those wondering where to go for the combo, a good 10-minute walk from Exit No. 2 of Mangwon Station on Subway Line No. 6 will take you to Mangwon Market in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, where you can follow your nose to the market's edge and discover a hidden gem -- Halmeoni Mung Bean Pancake.

As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in Korean pancakes.

Haemul pajeon, or seafood and green onion pancake, is a must-try. It's a type of savory pancake made with plenty of green onion and seafood coated in a soft batter and topped with beaten egg. Crispy on the outside and soft within, the dish brings together fragrant green onions and flavorful seafood in perfect harmony. Start with a bite to enjoy its pure, authentic flavor. Then dip it into the tangy soy-based sauce served alongside the dish for an extra kick. Haemul pajeon is priced at 18,000 won ($12.96).

Another dish visitors must try is baechujeon, or napa cabbage pancake, priced at 11,000 won. Each napa cabbage leaf is dusted with flour, dipped in a light batter and sizzled in the pan until perfectly golden, delivering a delicious balance of crunch and tenderness. Although it's typically served as a whole cabbage leaf, this restaurant chops it into bite-sized pieces, perfect for snacking. By the time you clear your plate, you'll realize that napa cabbage can be more than just kimchi.

Bindaetteok, or mung bean pancake, is the restaurant's highlight. Ground mung beans are mixed with various ingredients, including vegetables and meat, in a thick batter, then fried in oil and flattened. One serving goes for 8,000 won.

Two varieties of mung bean pancakes are available here. Haemul bindaetteok is a seafood mung bean pancake that has shrimp, while gogi bindaetteok features chopped kimchi, bracken and ground pork. Both are priced at 10,000 won.

Dongtaejeon, or pollock pancake, is a beloved Korean side dish. It's made by lightly coating seasoned pollock fillets in flour, dipping them in beaten eggs, and pan-frying until golden and crisp. Especially popular during holidays and ancestral rites, this dish brings comfort and tradition to the table with every bite. It is priced at 15,000 won.

For those gravitating toward something more spicy, try gochujeon, or green chili pepper pancake. This spicy little number mixes chopped green chili peppers and onions with flour and water, then hits the hot pan for a golden, crispy finish. It is bold and flavorful, and brings just the right amount of heat to the table. The dish is priced at 15,000 won.

Kkaennipjeon, or perilla leaf pancake, is a type of jeon that is pan-fried in egg batter. In this twist on the classic, the filling comes tucked inside before it is coated in egg and sizzled to golden perfection. The perilla leaves bring a punch of earthy flavor and a tender bite that plays perfectly against the crispy coating. It is priced at 15,000 won.

The restaurant also stocks a handful of popular makgeolli to drink cold with the pancakes.

Halmeoni Mung Bean Pancake is open every day from noon to 10 p.m. The last order is taken at 9:30 p.m.