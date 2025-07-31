South Korea's industrial output and retail sales rose from a month earlier in June, while facility investment declined for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed Thursday.

Industrial production went up 1.2 percent last month compared with a month earlier, led by strong performances in the semiconductor and automobile sectors, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, gained 0.5 percent on-month, backed by strong demand for clothing and cosmetics.

However, facility investment fell 3.7 percent from a month earlier, marking the fourth straight month of decline.

The increase in industrial output was largely driven by a 1.6 percent on-month gain in the mining and manufacturing sector, considered the backbone of the economy.

By industry, semiconductor production surged 6.6 percent, fueled by increased output of DRAM and system semiconductors, the data showed. Automobile production advanced 4.2 percent, supported by a rise in finished vehicle output, particularly in new auto parts and compact passenger cars.

However, the rise was partially offset by an 18.9 percent on-month drop in electronic components output.

Retail sales of semidurable goods, such as apparel, rose 4.1 percent, while nondurable goods, including cosmetics, gained 0.3 percent. In contrast, sales of durable goods, including home appliances, fell 1.6 percent.

The statistics agency said the mixed performance reflects ongoing uncertainties in domestic and global markets but noted that consumer sentiment has shown signs of resilience in recent months.

Facility investment weakened across most sectors, with the exception of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing, which grew 1.7 percent from the previous month.

Notably, investment in transportation equipment, including transport machinery, fell sharply by 14.8 percent on-month in June.

"There was a significant amount of investment in semiconductor manufacturing equipment in February, and due to the base effect, figures have continued to decline in recent months," a Statistics Korea official said. "However, on an on-year basis, (facility) investment has increased for five consecutive months, and the current level is not considered particularly weak." (Yonhap)