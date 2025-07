South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol will hold tariff negotiations with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on late Thursday (Seoul time), his office said Wednesday.

The talks are scheduled to take place at 10:45 p.m, according to Seoul's finance ministry.

Top officials from Seoul are in the United States in all-out efforts to finalize a trade deal with the US before Friday's deadline, when the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs will take effect. (Yonhap)