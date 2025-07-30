US President Donald Trump said Wednesday this week's deadline for making trade deals with countries will not be extended, as South Korea and other countries are striving to reach a tariff agreement with the United States before the deadline.

His remarks in a social media post came as his administration's "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent duties on South Korea, are set to go into force on Friday unless a deal is struck.

"THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE IS THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE — IT STANDS STRONG, AND WILL NOT BE EXTENDED," he wrote on Truth Social. "A BIG DAY FOR AMERICA!!!"

Meant to address trade barriers to American exports, the steep reciprocal tariffs took effect on April 9, but Trump placed a 90-day pause on them on the same day to allow for negotiations. Later, Trump extended the pause, saying the new levies will take effect on Aug. 1.

In a separate post, Trump accused India of having "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country," saying that the country will pay 25 percent tariffs, starting Friday.

The Trump administration has so far reached a trade deal with Britain, the European Union, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. (Yonhap)